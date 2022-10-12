First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Ethan Allen Interiors accounts for about 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

