First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,858. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

