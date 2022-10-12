First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 1,040 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp makes up 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. 4,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

