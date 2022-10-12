First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 900 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 137,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

