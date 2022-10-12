First Dallas Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 71,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,397,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,871,000 after acquiring an additional 245,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,110,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,735,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. 1,678,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,871,102. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.