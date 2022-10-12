First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 41.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

FANG traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $142.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,731. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day moving average is $131.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

