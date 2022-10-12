First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,373. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

