First Long Island Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 448,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.