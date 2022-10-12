First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 0.7 %

FSFG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 13,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

