First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Reduced by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

