First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the September 15th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,072,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,960,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 178.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,607,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,695,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,262 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 561,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

