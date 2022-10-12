First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,026. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
