First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTRI stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 128,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,026. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

