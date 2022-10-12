First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. 115,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,059. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.32.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.
