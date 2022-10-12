FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.45.

Shares of FLT traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,798. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after buying an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,466,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

