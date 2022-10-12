FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 1.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 110,287 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 98,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 62.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

