FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,144.4% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASET traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

