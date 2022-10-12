FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Down 0.5%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.33. Approximately 99,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 152,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFRA. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,191,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,898,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter.

