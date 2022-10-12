Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and $2.03 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070189 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10730246 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,916,180,051 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Floki Inu has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Floki Inu is 0.00000738 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,041,460.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://floki.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.