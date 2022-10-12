Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,373,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

