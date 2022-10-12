Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.64. 3,224,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $326.85 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

