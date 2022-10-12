FlypMe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $343,897.95 and $6.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 4% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is https://reddit.com/r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe (FYP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FlypMe has a current supply of 35,277,362.7186 with 17,638,681 in circulation. The last known price of FlypMe is 0.03276268 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flyp.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

