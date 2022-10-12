Folder Protocol (FOL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,517.00

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Folder Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $95,288.88 and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Folder Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/folderlabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

