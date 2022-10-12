Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Holdings Lifted by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,947 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FMX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. 47,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,062. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.