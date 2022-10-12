Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

FL opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,765. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 119.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 171,310 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

