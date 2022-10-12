ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FORG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of FORG opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.45. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 485,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

