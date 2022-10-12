Formation Fi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $288,362.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $271,876.14 and $288,362.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Formation Fi token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Formation Fi Token Profile

Formation Fi launched on April 19th, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 tokens. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Formation Fi is formation-fi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Formation Fi (FORM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Formation Fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 79,753,014.899008 in circulation. The last known price of Formation Fi is 0.00330098 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95,012.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://formation.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formation Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

