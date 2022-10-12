Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

