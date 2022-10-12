Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 87.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

