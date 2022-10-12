Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 65,959 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,959 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Uniti Group worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Uniti Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.