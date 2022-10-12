Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 278,658 Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 278,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Bausch + Lomb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

