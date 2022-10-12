Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,604 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GPI opened at $159.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $172.14.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

