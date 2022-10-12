Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 68.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after buying an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cohu by 28.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.46. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

