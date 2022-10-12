Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,010 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,475 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 48.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBF stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

