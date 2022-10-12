Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Horizon Bancorp worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

