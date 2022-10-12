Foundry Partners LLC Sells 12,358 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Landsea Homes worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $2,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ho purchased 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $73,418.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,030.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,298 shares of company stock worth $198,372 over the last three months. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

LSEA opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $193.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $368.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.19 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

