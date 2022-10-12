Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 121,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 616,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,738,526 shares of company stock valued at $71,434,718. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.