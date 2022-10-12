freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.4%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.37 ($19.76) and last traded at €19.06 ($19.45). 201,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.98 ($19.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNTN. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($21.84) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on freenet in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on freenet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

freenet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.50 and a 200 day moving average of €23.18.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

