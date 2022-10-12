Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 910,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,812,000 after acquiring an additional 406,685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 615.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 257,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

