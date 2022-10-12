Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.74. 890,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,998,721. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

