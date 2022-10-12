Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,663. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

