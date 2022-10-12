Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 2,053 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,504,000 after acquiring an additional 76,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 91,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.