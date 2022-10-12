Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,413. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.74. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

