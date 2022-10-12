Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.97. The stock had a trading volume of 33,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.53. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $251.26 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

