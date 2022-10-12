Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $26.06 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

