Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $98,090,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
MDY stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.28. 123,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,435. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $442.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
