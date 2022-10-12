Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

