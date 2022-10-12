Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 482,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The company has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

