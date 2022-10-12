Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 910 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

