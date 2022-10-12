Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.88 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,622,000 after buying an additional 276,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,591,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

