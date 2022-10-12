Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,975 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,975 ($23.86) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,119.25 ($37.69).

Shares of FUTR traded down GBX 97.84 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,151.16 ($13.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,575.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,859.66. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,145 ($13.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,654.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,004.06 ($119,627.91).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

